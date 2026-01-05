Teyon, the dev behind the Terminator and Robocop FPS games, is hiring for a new action RPG

The developers behind Terminator Resistance and Robocop Rogue City are hiring for a new action RPG project with animal-based companions and/or enemies.

TL;DR: Polish developer Teyon is creating a new modern action RPG for PC and consoles, featuring realistic animal animations like wolves and dogs. The project, developed by the team behind Terminator Resistance and RoboCop: Rogue City, will showcase photorealistic environments using Unreal Engine 5 technology.

Polish game dev and publisher Teyon is gearing up for a new project, and recent job listings give some clues on what it could be.

Teyon, the team mostly known for the favorably-reviewed RoboCop: Rogue City and Terminator Resistance video games, is currently working on a new unannounced game. No concrete info has been revealed so far, but two recent job listings give some clues, revealing that the project will be a "modern action RPG" for both PC and consoles.

Another big clue is that the game will have animals, including wild wolves and dogs. Terminator Resistance also had a stray dog, and dogs in general were important to the story. It's unclear what the game actually is--whether it's another Terminator sequel--however Teyon's typical fare of 80s machismo movie adaptations may lean towards something like Don Coscarelli's Beast Master.

Here's a snippet from the 3D animal animator job position:

"This new action RPG game for PC and console will be developed by the team responsible for our previous titles Terminator: Resistance and RoboCop: Rogue City. We are currently looking for an outsourced employee to support us in animating animals (wolves, dogs, etc.) for gameplay and cutscenes." Proven experience in animating animals (preferably wolves, dogs, etc.) - portfolio presenting previous work required.

The ability to create realistic animal animations.

Here's a snippet from the environment artist position: