Teyon, the dev behind the Terminator and Robocop FPS games, is hiring for a new action RPG

Polish game dev and publisher Teyon is gearing up for a new project, and recent job listings give some clues on what it could be.
Teyon, the team mostly known for the favorably-reviewed RoboCop: Rogue City and Terminator Resistance video games, is currently working on a new unannounced game. No concrete info has been revealed so far, but two recent job listings give some clues, revealing that the project will be a "modern action RPG" for both PC and consoles.
Another big clue is that the game will have animals, including wild wolves and dogs. Terminator Resistance also had a stray dog, and dogs in general were important to the story. It's unclear what the game actually is--whether it's another Terminator sequel--however Teyon's typical fare of 80s machismo movie adaptations may lean towards something like Don Coscarelli's Beast Master.
Here's a snippet from the 3D animal animator job position:
"This new action RPG game for PC and console will be developed by the team responsible for our previous titles Terminator: Resistance and RoboCop: Rogue City. We are currently looking for an outsourced employee to support us in animating animals (wolves, dogs, etc.) for gameplay and cutscenes."
- Proven experience in animating animals (preferably wolves, dogs, etc.) - portfolio presenting previous work required.
- The ability to create realistic animal animations.
Here's a snippet from the environment artist position:
Teyon is an experienced development studio with numerous titles to its credit. We have over 150 employees, and apart from Kraków, we are also located in Łódź, Warsaw, and even Tokyo.
Teyon is looking for talented people who will support us with their skills, knowledge, and ideas for our upcoming project. This new action RPG game for PC and console will be developed by the team responsible for our previous titles Terminator: Resistance, RoboCop: Rogue City, and RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business.
We are looking for someone who will support us in creating the environment and its elements in a photorealistic style.
- Work on a modern action RPG game for PC and consoles.
- Have a real impact on the game - your ideas and experience are important and valuable.
- Work with modern technologies and infrastructures (e.g., Unreal Engine 5).