Avatar director James Cameron 'really, really blown away' by Apple Vision Pro headset

Apple's revolutionary new Vision Pro headset is now out in the wild, starting from $3499 and impressing the likes of Terminator and Avatar director James Cameron.

In a new interview between Vanity and Apple CEO Tim Cook, we get a look into Cook's thoughts, Apple's thoughts, and the thoughts of many others on the new Vision Pro headset. Avatar director James Cameron said: "I would say my experience was religious. I was skeptical at first. I don't bow down before the great god of Apple, but I was really, really blown away".

Iron Man and Mandalorian director Jon Favreau chimed in, telling Cook that he was "blown away" by the technology offered by the Apple Vision Pro and that it will do the storytelling of the future. Favreau actually created content specifically for the 3D capabilities of the Vision Pro, which you can check out if you've got Apple's new headset on your skull. Favreau said: "I'm excited by what kind of story I can tell now that I couldn't tell before now".

Cameron added: "I think it's not evolutionary; it's revolutionary. And I'm speaking as someone who has worked in VR for 18 years". The director says that the Apple Vision Pro image looks so real, as it's writing a 4K image into your eye. Cameron added: "That's the equivalent of the resolution of a 75-inch TV into each of your eyeballs -- 23 million pixels".

4K displays offer around 8 million pixels in total, while 8K pumps that up to 33 million pixels... but the Apple Vision Pro with 23 million pixels per eye through the displays inside? That's incredible, which is why it's got the attention -- and praise -- of the likes of James Cameron.