Avatar director James Cameron 'really, really blown away' by Apple Vision Pro headset

Avatar and Terminator director James Cameron was 'skeptical at first' about Apple Vision Pro Iron Man director Jon Favreau was 'blown away'.

Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Apple's revolutionary new Vision Pro headset is now out in the wild, starting from $3499 and impressing the likes of Terminator and Avatar director James Cameron.

Avatar director James Cameron 'really, really blown away' by Apple Vision Pro headset 98
Open Gallery 3

In a new interview between Vanity and Apple CEO Tim Cook, we get a look into Cook's thoughts, Apple's thoughts, and the thoughts of many others on the new Vision Pro headset. Avatar director James Cameron said: "I would say my experience was religious. I was skeptical at first. I don't bow down before the great god of Apple, but I was really, really blown away".

Iron Man and Mandalorian director Jon Favreau chimed in, telling Cook that he was "blown away" by the technology offered by the Apple Vision Pro and that it will do the storytelling of the future. Favreau actually created content specifically for the 3D capabilities of the Vision Pro, which you can check out if you've got Apple's new headset on your skull. Favreau said: "I'm excited by what kind of story I can tell now that I couldn't tell before now".

Cameron added: "I think it's not evolutionary; it's revolutionary. And I'm speaking as someone who has worked in VR for 18 years". The director says that the Apple Vision Pro image looks so real, as it's writing a 4K image into your eye. Cameron added: "That's the equivalent of the resolution of a 75-inch TV into each of your eyeballs -- 23 million pixels".

Avatar director James Cameron 'really, really blown away' by Apple Vision Pro headset 99
Open Gallery 3

4K displays offer around 8 million pixels in total, while 8K pumps that up to 33 million pixels... but the Apple Vision Pro with 23 million pixels per eye through the displays inside? That's incredible, which is why it's got the attention -- and praise -- of the likes of James Cameron.

Buy at Amazon

Avatar The Way of Water

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2024 at 8:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:vanityfair.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags