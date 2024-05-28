NVIDIA and MediaTek's new AI PC processor to be shown off at Computex 2024

NVIDIA and MediaTek's new Arm-based AI PC processor is expected to be unveiled at Computex 2024, riding on the wave of Microsoft's Copilot+ PC announcement.

NVIDIA and MediaTek are expected to announce their new custom Arm-based "AI PC" processor at Computex 2024 next week.

In a new report from CTEE and picked up by Wccftech, the big cooperation between NVIDIA and MediaTek will be announced. Until now, it has been rumors and whispers... but the big announcement is going to happen at Computex 2024, which is perfect.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang flew into Taiwan this week, where he's meeting the whose-who of the tech industry: TSMC, MediaTek, GIGABYTE, Pegatron, and other manufacturers that aren't as well known in the industry but are invaluable including Wistron and Wiwing.

NVIDIA and MediaTek's new AI PC processor with Arm-based Cortex A5 Blackhawk CPU cores, Blackwell RTX GPU cores, and an advanced packaging solution made on TSMC's new 3nm process node. NVIDIA will be pushing the AI side of its new AI PC processor obviously, with remarks recently that the "Premium" AI PC platform is with RTX, and that NPUs are for "Basic" AI PCs.

NVIDIA says current-gen AI PCs have up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, while a Premium AI PC powered with RTX has an incredible 1300 TOPS of AI workload performance. This is because the GPU is far, far more powerful than a tiny NPU alongside the CPU and GPU (which are used for the total TOPS of a processor).

I guess we're going to see at Computex 2024 just how serious NVIDIA is (and I bet they are, and this chip is going to be the start of NVIDIA chips inside of thin and light laptop, and other designs to fight Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD head on in the AI PC race.

NVIDIA's new AI PC processor will find itself in designs by companies like Dell, which has already teased to "come back next year" for when we'll see an NVIDIA AI PC processor inside of a new Dell system.

Microsoft just announced its new Copilot+ PC family, powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite platforrm and its NPU for AI workloads. Copilot+ has multiple functions including Recall, all powered with an NPU -- while developers have Recall and other Copilot+ features WITHOUT the NPU -- it's the big push forward for the AI PC industry from Microsoft itself to build the Copilot+ PC industry.

It's starting with Arm-based processors from the likes of Qualcomm, but AMD and Intel will be joining the Copilot+ PC platform with processors later this year... and in 2025, it looks like we'll have NVIDIA with its new Arm-based AI PC processor joining the fray.