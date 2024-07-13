Elon Musk 'fully endorses' President Trump after failed assassination attempt

US President Donald Trump attempted assassination at campaign rally in Pennsylvania, blood on his ear, being checked at local medical facility.

An assassination attempt was just made on US President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, with the former president grabbing his face after he had been shot (grazed his ear) by an unknown shooter.

Just minutes later, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery". The attempted assassination of the former president saw multiple shots heard, with screams from the crowd, and the Secret Service was quick to respond to protect the president.

There was blood on Trump's ear and face after the shot, where the former president rose up from the ground and raised a fist into the air to let everyone know he was okay. The crowd began chanting "USA, USA, USA!" while his Secret Service detail escorted him to the car.

Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesman, explained: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow".

There were innocent men, women, and children at the event... with no identity on the shooter just yet. Corey Cumisckey, who attended the event with his wife and children, told ABC that nothing seemed out of the ordinary before the shots were fired.

He said: "Trump was talking and all of a sudden some shots rang out, or what sounded like shots, and then there was some return fire. I kind of got up to see what was going on. And they had the president on the ground. And then, you know, a couple of seconds possibly later, they came up with him and off the stage he went".