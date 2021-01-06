All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

President Trump has his Twitter account suspended for 12 hours

Twitter has just locked President Trump's account for the next 12 hours, citing his tweets as an attempted coup of the US.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 6 2021 7:18 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Breaking: It's hhappened... President Trump has been suspended off Twitter for the next 12 hours, after the social networking giant considered 3 of his latest tweets as an attempted coup.

President Trump has his Twitter account suspended for 12 hours 02 | TweakTown.com

One of President Trump's now-removed tweets, calling for Americans to "go home with love & in peace". If Trump deletes the tweets that triggered Twitter, then they will unlock his accounts. If those tweets are not deleted in the next 12 hours, then his account will "remain locked".

Twitter censored his video calling for peace and for Americans to go home, and leave the Capitol building in DC... not allowing comments, re-tweets or shares of his tweet. It was not long after that, when Twitter locked President Trump's account.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets".

"If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account".

Buy at Amazon

QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.46
$22.46$22.46$22.46
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2021 at 7:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.