Mac Mini with M4 chip will be the biggest design change since the Steve Jobs era

An industry insider has revealed that Apple's upcoming M4 Mac Mini will usher in massive design changes and will essentially be an iPad Pro in a box.

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed more details about Apple's upcoming M4 Mac Mini, with the report stating Apple is about to make its biggest design change to its smallest computer offering.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the report, Apple's upcoming M4 Mac Mini will arrive in at least three different models, each sporting at least three USB-C's on the back, an HDMI port, and a power cable. In terms of design, Gurman was told the M4 Mac Mini is "essentially an iPad Pro in a small box," and the box will measure around 1.4 inches in height, making it the smallest desktop computer Apple has ever offered.

As for specifics about the M4 chip, reports indicate it will arrive with a powerful new CPU that has four performance cores and 6 efficiency cores. Additionally, the M4 is reportedly 50% faster than the M2. The new chip will also come with a 10-core GPU, Dynamic Caching, and hardware ray-tracing - all of which will be 4x faster than the M2 iPad Pro. As for the Neural Engine, reports indicate it will be a 16-core design that is capable of 38 trillion operations per second, which is 60x faster than Apple's first Neural Engine.

Gurman writes the base model M4 Mac Mini will be released later this month, and the following models will be released later this year, with the high model expected in October.