World's first fully automated robot dentist performs surgery on human

A company has announced it performed the world's first fully automated dental procedure with the thorough help of an AI-powered robot.

Perceptive, the company behind the world's first fully automated dental procedure, has provided some details on its new revolutionary robotics system.

The company explained in a press release that its new robotics system is AI-driven and recently completed the world's first fully automated dental procedure on a human using its advanced dentistry system. Notably, the new robotics system uses a combination of AI-driven 3D imaging software and robotic arms that are designed for quick but precise restorative dentistry.

According to the report, the robot is capable of performing some surgeries completely independently, and basic tasks such as crown placements can take as little as 15 minutes instead of the current procedure that takes two separate visits of one hour each. As previously mentioned, the robot uses 3D volumetric data to diagnose the target area and conceive an applicable treatment.

"This advanced scanner captures 3D images beneath the gum line, through fluids and under the tooth surface, offering unparalleled imaging capabilities. Patients can clearly visualize their dental conditions through these detailed images, helping them better understand their need for care," reads the press release

More specifically, the robot dentists take advantage of Optical Coherence Technology (OCT), which scans the target area and captures 3D images that go "beneath the gum line, through fluids, and under the tooth surface." According to the team behind the project, the imaging technology has an accuracy rate of over 90%, and the collected data is then interpreted by the Perceptive's AI algorithms that inform the robot of the correct treatment.