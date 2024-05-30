God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC with DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support on day one

God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC on September 19, 2024 and will support true 4K with uncapped frame rates as well as support for DLSS, FSR, and XeSS.

Sony has finally confirmed a release date for the highly anticipated PC release of God of War Ragnarok, the critically acclaimed sequel to the PlayStation classic that made its way to PC in 2022. God of War Ragnarok will be coming to PC on September 19, 2024, with developer Jetpack Interactive handling port duties alongside Sony's Santa Monica Studio.

God of War Ragnarok on PC is the full version of the game, with all post-launch updates, including the New Game+ mode and the Valhalla DLC. The trailer for the PC version showcases how the game will look on a high-end rig, delivering visuals that look even better than the game's PlayStation 5 version. It's impressive stuff, with crisp textures and environmental detail everywhere you look.

God of War Ragnarok on PC will support the latest upscaling technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XeSS 3.1. This is excellent news for PC gamers; everyone can access performance-enhancing upscaling tech and frame generation.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

And for those with GeForce RTX 4090 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX rigs, the game supports native 4K with unlocked frame rates, plus ultrawide support for 21:9 and even 31:9 monitors. The PC version is coming to Steam and the Epic Game Store in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions.

Pre-orders for the Standard Edition will get access to a pair of in-game cosmetic items, the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

5

The Digital Deluxe edition is for those who want all the goodies and includes:

5