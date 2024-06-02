We don't have much info on GTA 6, but now Take-Two CEO mentions GTA 7 already

Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't here yet, and it's still a year away... no information on the PC version of GTA 6, yet we're already being teased about GTA 7.

In a new interview with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, we get to find out about the PC version of GTA 6... but we're also teased with GTA 7, which is probably another 10+ years away.

The interview took place during the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, the host of TD Cowen estimated that since its launch, GTA V has made $10 billion in bookings. Zelnick agreed, saying it was close, adding it's "simple math," and then into GTA 6.

Zelnick was asked: "When you think about GTA VI and what you've seen they're working on, are you confident that this franchise can take another leap forward in terms of its revenue and its reach?" In response, the Take-Two CEO said: "The world is a different place than when we did launch GTA V. What came before at that point was IV, we had some downloadable add-on content, there was no online version".

Zelnick continued: "It was sort of neck and neck with Call of Duty at that point. Here we are now with V, 10-11 years later, having done what it has done, we're a real outlier. We are the number one entertainment property of all time across all forms of entertainment. When Rockstar put out a trailer, the announcement of the trailer basically broke the internet. And the trailer had 93 million views on YouTube in 24 hours which was a record and that was just the trailer. The anticipation is huge, one can't deny that".

What about GTA 6 for the PC? That's something we haven't heard about yet, with Zelnick replying: "

"Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn't seem to me that either would be set in stone".

"But Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we've seen before, and they'll make more announcements in due time. I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense over time".

Now... onto the big subject here, GTA 7: Zelnick said: "If you look out, I know we're not even at GTA VI yet, but thinking about..." interjecting with "GTA 7?" (but joking) while the host continued, adding: "I imagine a few things are true".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

