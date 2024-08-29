NVIDIA says it will tweak Blackwell AI GPUs, issues with the 'GPU mask' needing B200 re-spin

NVIDIA admits it has had issues with its Blackwell AI GPUs that require a re-spin some layers of its new B200 AI GPU to improve yields.

Yep, NVIDIA has admitted it has had issues with its new Blackwell AI GPUs that are causing low yields, forcing the company to re-spin some of the layers of its new B200 AI GPU to boost yields.

NVIDIA said in a statement: "We executed a change to the Blackwell GPU mask to improve production yield. Blackwell production ramp is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and continue into fiscal 2026. In the fourth quarter, we expect to ship several billion dollars in Blackwell revenue".

The design flaws plaguing NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs hit headlines a couple of weeks ago, where we began hearing about design flaws that analyst firm KeyBanc says NVIDIA will need to "respin" the Blackwell tile that will cause a 3-month delay on shipments. Now these reports ring true. KeyBanc explained at the time: "Given the Blackwell delay, we believe NVIDIA will prioritize the ramp of B200 for hyperscalers and has effectively canceled B100, which will be replaced with a lower cost/performance GPU (B200A) targeted at enterprise customers".

That's pretty big news right there: an analyst says that NVIDIA has effectively canceled its new B100 AI GPU -- because of glaring flaws that can't see it shipped in its state -- and will push out a revised B200A just like we reported a few weeks ago.

Now, what are the differences between B100 and B200A?

B100:

Packaging : CoWoS- L

Memory : up to 192GB HBM3E

Logic Dies : 2

Power: 700W

B200A:

Packaging : CoWoS- S

Memory : up to 144GB HBM3E

Logic Dies : 1

Power: 700W

At the time -- August 4 to be precise -- SemiAnalysis reported that B200 AI GPUs were meant to be shipping in Q4 2024 but issues with the Blackwell die needing a possible redesign, or the bridge dies inside TSMC's new CoWoS-L advanced packaging needs a redesign. The B200A is born from that, and is expected in the second half of 2025.