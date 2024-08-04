NVIDIA B200 Blackwell Ultra AI GPU has 288GB HBM3E, redesigned B200A Blackwell Ultra with 144GB

NVIDIA's mid-generation refresh B200 Blackwell Ultra with up to a huge 288GB of HBM3E memory, redesigned B200A Blackwell Ultra has 144GB HBM3E memory.

Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

NVIDIA has hit some major roadblocks with its new Blackwell AI GPUs, with redesigns in the works, and a new B200A on the way... but in the middle of this mess, we get some new details on the specs of Blackwell Ultra.

NVIDIA B200 Blackwell Ultra AI GPU has 288GB HBM3E, redesigned B200A Blackwell Ultra with 144GB 108
Open Gallery 3

NVIDIA first teased its mid-generation refresh "Blackwell Ultra" earlier this year, as well as its next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU that will feature ultra-fast HBM4 memory in 2025 (if there's no delays for Rubin, as there are with Blackwell).

SemiAnalysis has the scoop here, with Blackwell Ultra acting as a mid-generaiton enhancement of Blackwell, with the standard CoWoS-L Blackwell Ultra known as "B210" or "B200 Ultra". Inside, NVIDIA's new Blackwell Ultra features both a memory refresh -- up to 288GB of 12-Hi HBM3E memory -- and performance enhancements of up to 50% in FLOPS.

B200A will have a Blackwell Ultra version too, but there will be no memory upgrades, with SemiAnalysis reporting that the die "may be redesigned to lift FLOPS".

NVIDIA's upgraded B200A Blackwell Ultra also introduces a brand new MGX NVL 36 form factor, with B200A Ultra also coming in HGX configurations like the original B200A.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99 $729.99 $729.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95 $29449.95 $29449.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2024 at 9:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:semianalysis.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags