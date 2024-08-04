NVIDIA B200 Blackwell Ultra AI GPU has 288GB HBM3E, redesigned B200A Blackwell Ultra with 144GB

NVIDIA has hit some major roadblocks with its new Blackwell AI GPUs, with redesigns in the works, and a new B200A on the way... but in the middle of this mess, we get some new details on the specs of Blackwell Ultra.

NVIDIA first teased its mid-generation refresh "Blackwell Ultra" earlier this year, as well as its next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU that will feature ultra-fast HBM4 memory in 2025 (if there's no delays for Rubin, as there are with Blackwell).

SemiAnalysis has the scoop here, with Blackwell Ultra acting as a mid-generaiton enhancement of Blackwell, with the standard CoWoS-L Blackwell Ultra known as "B210" or "B200 Ultra". Inside, NVIDIA's new Blackwell Ultra features both a memory refresh -- up to 288GB of 12-Hi HBM3E memory -- and performance enhancements of up to 50% in FLOPS.

B200A will have a Blackwell Ultra version too, but there will be no memory upgrades, with SemiAnalysis reporting that the die "may be redesigned to lift FLOPS".

NVIDIA's upgraded B200A Blackwell Ultra also introduces a brand new MGX NVL 36 form factor, with B200A Ultra also coming in HGX configurations like the original B200A.