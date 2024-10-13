All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell Ultra 'B300' AI GPU for GB300 AI servers: socketed design rumored

NVIDIA's upcoming Blackwell Ultra 'B300' AI GPUs could use a socketed design on GB300 AI servers, which will make maintainance and upgrades even easier.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

NVIDIA is rumored to move towards a socketed design for its next-gen GB300 AI servers, based on the upcoming Blackwell Ultra AI chips coming in 2025.

In a new report by TrendForce, we're learning that in the second half of 2025 to expect the B300 series to "become the mainstream product for NVIDIA. The main attraction of the B300 series is said to be its adaption of FP4, which is well-suited in inference scenarios".

This change in design is also expected to boost the yield rates of the B300 AI GPUs, with TrendForce noting that it "might probably reduce performance". The Economic Daily News says that using the socketed design will help simplify after-sales service and server board maintenance, as well as optimize the yield of computing board manufacturing.

The shift into a socketed design for GB300 AI servers would allow more flexibility in production, as AI server manufacturers might not need to be equipped with an SMT production line. If these rumors are true, it would be the first time that NVIDIA has used a socket design for its GPU products, while competitor AMD used a socket design in 2023 with its Instinct MI300A AI Accelerator.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, trendforce.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

