NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell Ultra 'B300' AI GPU for GB300 AI servers: socketed design rumored

NVIDIA's upcoming Blackwell Ultra 'B300' AI GPUs could use a socketed design on GB300 AI servers, which will make maintainance and upgrades even easier.

NVIDIA is rumored to move towards a socketed design for its next-gen GB300 AI servers, based on the upcoming Blackwell Ultra AI chips coming in 2025.

In a new report by TrendForce, we're learning that in the second half of 2025 to expect the B300 series to "become the mainstream product for NVIDIA. The main attraction of the B300 series is said to be its adaption of FP4, which is well-suited in inference scenarios".

This change in design is also expected to boost the yield rates of the B300 AI GPUs, with TrendForce noting that it "might probably reduce performance". The Economic Daily News says that using the socketed design will help simplify after-sales service and server board maintenance, as well as optimize the yield of computing board manufacturing.

The shift into a socketed design for GB300 AI servers would allow more flexibility in production, as AI server manufacturers might not need to be equipped with an SMT production line. If these rumors are true, it would be the first time that NVIDIA has used a socket design for its GPU products, while competitor AMD used a socket design in 2023 with its Instinct MI300A AI Accelerator.