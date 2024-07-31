NVIDIA CEO says Meta has 600,000 H100 AI GPUs, Meta are 'good customers for NVIDIA' says Zuck

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says 'I think Meta is coming up on 600K H100s' to which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 'yeah, we're good customers for NVIDIA'.

Meta's long-term vision for AGI (artificial general intelligence) involved the use of 600,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, something NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang teased Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at SIGGRAPH 2024 this week Check it out:

In the video, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says that Meta is "coming up on 100K H100s" to which Zuck replies that yeah, they're "good customers" for NVIDIA and "that's why you invited me to this Q&A", said Zuck in return to Jensen.

600,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs at an average cost of $30,000 each combines for a total of $15 billion in AI GPU purchases from Meta to NVIDIA alone. We've seen gigantic GPU clusters from Elon Musk and his xAI startup, with its new Memphis Supercluster needing some insane portable power generators just to get 32,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs operational in the cluster.

Meta must have some truly insane power consumption to have 600,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs working away at AGI.