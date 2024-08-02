Ubisoft recommends GeForce RTX 3060 Ti rendering at 720p to play Star Wars Outlaws on PC

DLSS and FSR are required to play Star Wars Outlaws at all resolutions on PC if you want to hit 60 FPS. Even at 1080p, you'll need to upscale from 720p.

Star Wars Outlaws, a new open-world game set in the iconic universe where you take on the role of a smuggler from the studio behind The Division, sounds like a winner. However, with recent gameplay deep dives and previews being mostly lukewarm and Ubisoft asking for extra money to play the game a few days early, the hype for what should be this month's biggest release doesn't seem to be there.

Star Wars Outlaws, image credit: Ubisoft.

On the plus side, the PC version sounds technically impressive, with real-time ray-tracing and the new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction tech dramatically improving image quality on a GeForce RTX rig. However, with Ubisoft updating the official storage page with full PC requirements and hardware specifications for Star Wars Outlaws, you're going to need some serious power to play this at 1440p or higher.

The recommended specs, which cover running the game at 1080, 60 FPS, with the 'High' graphics preset, require at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU. But even then, DLSS or FSR needs to be set to 'Quality,' which means rendering the game at 720p before the upscaler does its thing.

Increase the resolution to 1440p, and you'll need a GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 4070, or Radeon RX 6800 XT to hit 60 FPS using the same 'High' graphics preset. This also includes running DLSS or FSR using the 'Quality' setting - rendering at 1080p.

Increase the resolution to 4K, and you'll need a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX, two flagship current-gen cards used by only a very small percentage of the PC gaming community, to play Star Wars Outlaws at its most visually impressive.

Based on the system requirements, it looks like the game is set to be a performance benchmark for quite a while. DLSS or FSR being a requirement to hit a performance target is not uncommon, and based on what we're seeing here, it will become increasingly prevalent in the years to come.

