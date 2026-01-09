007 First Light PC requirements recommended playing at 1080p

Alongside confirming that 007 First Light is getting DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation on day one, IO Interactive's PC specs recommend playing at 1080p.

TL;DR: IO Interactive's 007 First Light, delayed to May 27, 2026, reveals PC specs targeting 1080p gameplay with NVIDIA RTX technologies, including DLSS 4 and Frame Generation. Recommended GPUs include RTX 3060 Ti and Radeon RX 6700 XT, emphasizing performance and visual fidelity for a premium Bond experience.

IO Interactive's 007 First Light recently got delayed to May 27, 2026, which is why it's a little strange that we're getting PC system requirements for the game so far ahead of the game's launch. What's also strange is that the PC specifications for the game only include the Minimum and Recommended specs, both of which target 1080p.

The specs details have arrived at CES 2026, where the developers also announced that they are working closely with NVIDIA to bring the latest RTX technologies to the game, including DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support. We're assuming this includes NVIDIA's new DLSS 4.5 update, also announced at CES, which improves image quality and detail, alongside the new Dynamic Frame Generation for the GeForce RTX 50 Series.

As for the game's recommended specs, targeting 1080p 60 FPS, IO Interactive recommends a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, a Radeon RX 6700 XT, or an Intel Arc GPU with similar performance. Interestingly, the VRAM requirement is listed at 12GB even though the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is an 8GB GPU.

Perhaps this is due to the game supporting technologies like DLSS 4, with 1080p 60 FPS as the baseline, and that DLSS and/or Frame Generation will be required to play at higher resolutions with smooth performance. Alongside this announcement, NVIDIA has confirmed it will give away custom 007 First Light GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition GPUs on social media, and they look impressive.

"Our partnership with NVIDIA on 007 First Light allows us to deliver a PC experience that matches the level of quality we believe the Bond franchise deserves. Performance, responsiveness, and visual fidelity, it all needs to feel effortless for the player, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX technologies including DLSS 4 enables us to deliver exactly that," IO Interactive's CTO, Ulas Karademir, said.

As for the minimum requirements, targeting a console-like 1080p 30 FPS on PC, IO recommends a GeForce GTX 1660 or a Radeon RX 5700. For details on the game and upcoming PC-exclusive features, check out the following video.