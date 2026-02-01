Logitech says if its new mouse doesn't 'change the way you play' you'll get a full refund

Logitech is so confident that its new PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Wireless Gaming Mouse will improve your game that it's offering a money-back guarantee.

Based on everything we've seen so far, Logitech's new PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is on track to be a game-changer for competitive gamers. This all comes down to moving away from traditional mechanical switches to a new Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS) for its left- and right-click buttons.

This offers a magnetic or Hall-effect-like solution with near-instant actuation and the ability to adjust actuation and reset points. Each switch also features customizable haptic feedback, with Logitech claiming the technology can reduce click latency by up to 30 milliseconds.

What does this mean when you're playing Arc Raiders, Counter-Strike 2, or Battlefield 6? Well, when you take a shot, the response will be faster than ever. Developed and fine-tuned alongside a team of pro players and esports athletes, Logitech is so confident in the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE wireless gaming mouse that it will give early adopters in Australia their money back if it "doesn't change the way you play."

Australia, which has consumer protections for products that don't live up to their claims, is the right place for a money-back guarantee like this. The Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is currently available for pre-order at the retailer JB Hi-Fi, the Best Buy of the land down under, and Daniel Hall, Senior Category Manager at Logitech G, calls this guarantee "a milestone moment for Logitech G."

"This announcement is a milestone moment for Logitech G, reflecting our complete confidence and enthusiasm for this revolutionary mouse. It demonstrates our willingness to try something new, back our innovations, and push boundaries in the category. We're putting our money where our mouth is. If HITS doesn't change the way you play, we'll give you your money back," Daniel Hall.

The announcement also confirms that the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is on track for a late February release in Australia, as pre-orders end on the 23rd. With its new Haptic Inductive Trigger System and the company's impressive HERO 2 sensor, the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE LIGHTSPEED sounds like it might just live up to the hype. Stay tuned for our full review.