Intel Core Ultra 9 288V turns up on Geekbench, this is the flagship 'Lunar Lake' processor

Intel's next-generation flagship Lunar Lake CPU turns up on Geekbench, in the form of the Core Ultra 9 288V processor with on-package RAM, Xe2-GPU.

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 9 288V flagship "Lunar Lake" CPU has appeared on Geekbench, the only Lunar Lake CPU with a default PL1 power setting of 30W.

The new Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" CPU with its higher PL1 set to 30W is 13W higher than other members of the upcoming Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs. OEMs can play around with the PL1 value for their respective systems, but with the Core Ultra 9 288V processor, Intel sets it to 30W.

The Core Ultra 9 288V will have 32GB of on-package LPDDR5-8533 memory, P-Core boosts of up to 5.1GHz, E-Core boosts of up to 3.7GHz, and Xe2-GPU "Battlemage" integrated graphics through Arc 140V at up to 2.05GHz.

The new Geekbench results have Intel's upcoming next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" CPU with 32GB of on-package memory and full Xe2-GPU graphics based on the new Battlemage GPU architecture. Only the CPU cores were tested in these results, giving us a tease of the new Lion Cove-P Cores and Skymont E-Cores because Lunar Lake CPUs don't use Hyper-Threading.

Lunar Lake brings more performance, more GPU performance, and on-package memory, but they'll lack Hyper-Threading.

In the tests, we have a CPU score of between 2790 and 2901 points in the single-core run, or between 9596 and 11048 points in the multi-core test. AMD's just-launched Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU features similar single-core CPU performance in Geekbench 6 with 2785 points, but the new Strix Point APU absolutely SLAYS the next-gen Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" chip when it comes to multi-threaded performance.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU pushes 14736 points in Geekbench 6 multi-core, compared to just 11048 points on the Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" processor. Interesting.