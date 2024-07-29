Intel Core Ultra 9 288V turns up on Geekbench, this is the flagship 'Lunar Lake' processor

Intel's next-generation flagship Lunar Lake CPU turns up on Geekbench, in the form of the Core Ultra 9 288V processor with on-package RAM, Xe2-GPU.

Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 9 288V flagship "Lunar Lake" CPU has appeared on Geekbench, the only Lunar Lake CPU with a default PL1 power setting of 30W.

Intel Core Ultra 9 288V turns up on Geekbench, this is the flagship 'Lunar Lake' processor 10
Open Gallery 4

The new Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" CPU with its higher PL1 set to 30W is 13W higher than other members of the upcoming Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs. OEMs can play around with the PL1 value for their respective systems, but with the Core Ultra 9 288V processor, Intel sets it to 30W.

The Core Ultra 9 288V will have 32GB of on-package LPDDR5-8533 memory, P-Core boosts of up to 5.1GHz, E-Core boosts of up to 3.7GHz, and Xe2-GPU "Battlemage" integrated graphics through Arc 140V at up to 2.05GHz.

The new Geekbench results have Intel's upcoming next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" CPU with 32GB of on-package memory and full Xe2-GPU graphics based on the new Battlemage GPU architecture. Only the CPU cores were tested in these results, giving us a tease of the new Lion Cove-P Cores and Skymont E-Cores because Lunar Lake CPUs don't use Hyper-Threading.

Lunar Lake brings more performance, more GPU performance, and on-package memory, but they'll lack Hyper-Threading.

Intel Core Ultra 9 288V turns up on Geekbench, this is the flagship 'Lunar Lake' processor 11Intel Core Ultra 9 288V turns up on Geekbench, this is the flagship 'Lunar Lake' processor 12

In the tests, we have a CPU score of between 2790 and 2901 points in the single-core run, or between 9596 and 11048 points in the multi-core test. AMD's just-launched Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU features similar single-core CPU performance in Geekbench 6 with 2785 points, but the new Strix Point APU absolutely SLAYS the next-gen Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" chip when it comes to multi-threaded performance.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU pushes 14736 points in Geekbench 6 multi-core, compared to just 11048 points on the Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" processor. Interesting.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$643.98
$643.98$647.70$647.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/29/2024 at 5:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags