Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200V series 'Lunar Lake' launching on September 3

Intel has just announced that it will launch its next-generation Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors on September 3.

AMD has just launched its new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs, which deliver world-class performance to new laptops. They are powered by an upgraded XDNA 2-based NPU for AI workloads. Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs will compete with AMD's new Zen 5-based Strix Point APUs and Qualcomm's new Arm-based Snapdragon X chips.

The new Lunar Lake CPUs feature new Lion Core P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores, with improved IPC from both expected. On the GPU front, we've got the new Xe2 GPU architecture codenamed Battlemage inside, offering big upgrades in gaming performance and a beefed-up NPU4 chip offering up to 48 TOPS, with a total of 120 TOPS of AI performance from Lunar Lake.

Intel explained: "Ahead of the IFA 2024 conference, join Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, and Jim Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of the Client Business Group, and Intel partners as they launch the next generation of Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, code-named Lunar Lake".

"During the livestreamed event, they will reveal details on the new processors' breakthrough x86 power efficiency, exceptional core performance, massive leaps in graphics performance and the unmatched AI computing power that will drive this and future generations of Intel products".