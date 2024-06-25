Intel Core Ultra 200V 'Lunar Lake' CPU specs leaked: Core Ultra 9 288V is the new flagship CPU

Intel isn't far from launching its next-generation Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs, which were teased at Computex 2024 earlier this month. Thanks to new leaks, we now have details on all of the models.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" CPUs have been detailed in all their unreleased glory by VideoCardz, with a new flagship chip teased: the Core Ultra 9 288V, which seems to be the new flagship Lunar Lake processor. The new Core Ultra 9 288V will feature a 30W PL1 (Processor Base Power) and 30W PL2 (Maximum Turbo Power), making it the only chip with 30W PL1.

We should expect up to 9 different SKUs of Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" CPUs, with the Core Ultra 9 288V at the top and the Core Ultra 5 226V at the bottom. The Core Ultra 9 288V will have 32GB of on-package LPDDR5-8533 memory, P-Core boosts of up to 5.1GHz, E-Core boosts of up to 3.7GHz, and Xe2-GPU "Battlemage" integrated graphics through Arc 140V at up to 2.05GHz.

We'll enjoy up to 48 TOPS from the NPU4 for AI workloads, and up to 67 TOPS from the XMX on the Core Ultra 9 288V chip.

Through the new leaks, we now know that the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 5 "Lunar Lake" SKUs will have either 8 or 7 Xe2-Cores of Battlemage GPU goodness, alongside either 16GB or 32GB of on-package LPDDR5-8533 memory. The memory is on-package for Lunar Lake, so there are no RAM upgrades for any system (keep that in mind if you buy a Lunar Lake-powered PC in the future).

Intel looks to be slightly renaming its integrated GPU for Lunar Lake, with VC spotting a new "Arc 140V" naming. Intel's new Core Ultra 9 and Core Ultra 7 "Lunar Lake" processors will get Arc 140V with 8 Xe2-Cores, while the Core Ultra 5 SKUs will get Arc 130V with 7 Xe2-Cores. The highest-end Core Ultra 9 288V will have its Arc 140V GPU boosting up to 2.05GHz, while the lowest-end Lunar Lake chip will have its Arc 130V integrated GPU boosting at up to 1.85GHz.