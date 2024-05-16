Intel Core Ultra 5 238V 'Lunar Lake' CPU spotted with 32GB LPDDR5X on-package memory

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake CPUs are still in the ovens inside of their labs, but now we're hearing about the new Core Ultra 5 238V processor with 32GB of LPDDR5X on-package memory.

If you don't know about on-package memory, Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs will have 16GB or 32GB of on-package memory, right next to the CPU, GPU, and NPU on the chip. Lunar Lake is for low-power devices with 8W to 30W TDP designs, using Intel's latest CPU and GPU architectures combined with a brand-new AI accelerator.

Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200V series will have LPDDR5X-8533 memory, in either 16GB or 32GB on-package. Intel's new Core Ultra 5 234V processor will reportedly have 16GB, while the newly-found Core Ultra 5 238V has 32GB of on-package LPDDR5X memory.

On the CPU side, Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs will feature 4 Lion Cove P-Cores and 4 Skymont E-Cores, which will be found on all SKUs of the Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 "Lunar Lake" processors, while Core Ultra 7 processors have 8 Xe2-Cores for the GPU, with the "2" on Xe2 meaning we are getting the next-gen Battlemage GPU architecture. The Core Ultra 5 chips will have 7 Xe2-Cores.

Intel will launch its next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs in both desktop and laptop form later this year, with the Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs launching for low-power devices at the same time. Lunar Lake features new integrated Battlemage GPU cores, which will make for some interesting products in the near future... just how well will Battlemage be? Only months to find out, folks.