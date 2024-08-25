Intel's new Core Ultra 7 268V 'Lunar Lake' CPU leaks through new Geekbench results

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 7 268V "Lunar Lake" CPU has been putting in some hours on Geekbench, with a new chip pushing even higher results than the last time we saw the Core Ultra 7 268V on Geekbench.

In the new results, the Core Ultra 7 268V "Lunar Lake" CPU scores 2915 points in the single-core run of Geekbench 6, and 11448 points in the multi-core run. This is compared to 2739 points and 9907 points for single- and multi-core, respectively, with the previous leak on the Core Ultra 7 268V processor being benched on Geekbench.

That's a decent 7.4% improvement in single-core performance, and a 14% increase in multi-core performance between the new, and older Core Ultra 7 268V processor. We should expect slightly better performance as we get closer to the retail Lunar Lake processors, and their launch in early September.

Core Ultra 7 268V (new leak): 2915 points single-core

Core Ultra 7 268V (new leak): 11448 points multi-core

Core Ultra 7 268V (previous leak): 2739 points single-core

Core Ultra 7 268V (previous leak): 9907 points multi-core

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 7 268V processor "Lunar Lake" will feature 4 Lion Cove P-Cores and 4 Skymont LP-Cores, with an integrated Arc A140V GPU with 8 Xe2-Cores based on the new Battlemage GPU architecture, which should see GPU clocks of up to 2.0GHz or so. We should expect the Core Ultra 7 268V to feature PL1 power modes of 17W, scaling up to 30W, and 32GB of on-package LPDDR5X-8533 memory.