TRENDING NOW: Robot captures scary sights from within destroyed Fukushima reactor

This foldable iPhone concept looks great, like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip

Apple's foldable iPhone Air smartphone has clamshell-style design, chrome hinges -- concept is powered by Apple M1 processor.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 13 2022 8:26 PM CST
Samsung is dominating the foldable smartphone market, but that doesn't mean Apple is sitting on its hands -- it may be busy building its game-changing AR headset -- but foldable iPhone, yeah... it's coming.

In a new concept by designer Antonia DeRosa, we get a glimpse of what Apple could surprise us with when the company reveals its foldable smartphone -- which DeRosa calls the iPhone Air -- sometime in 2023 and beyond.

Inside of the new concept iPhone Air, we'd find Apple's latest M1 processor and a design that mimics Samsung's current Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone. The concept iPhone Air has a clamshell-style design, with chrome hinges and that typical Apple iFlair. There's a secondary display, just like Samsung's two current foldable phones, which would have notifications and other apps when the iPhone Air is unfolded.

This foldable iPhone concept looks great, like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
This foldable iPhone concept looks great, like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 02 | TweakTown.com

On the outside, the Apple iPhone Air concept smartphone has very Apple-like aehsethics but with a pill-shaped cutout for camera and Face ID components. When it comes to the hinge, the hinge is chrome and has an Apple logo when the iPhone Air is closed shut.

Apple isn't expected to launch its new foldable iPhone until 2023.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

