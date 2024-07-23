Final Fantasy 14 Online finally adds DLSS 2 Super Resolution support

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail is the latest expansion for the game and it features a graphical overhaul that adds DLSS support.

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail is the latest expansion for Square Enix's long-running and popular MMO. Danwtrail introduces the game's first major graphical update and overhaul. The update includes DLSS 2 Super Resolution upscaling support to improve performance for all GeForce RTX owners without sacrificing visual fidelity.

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail launch trailer.

The Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail official benchmark is available as a standalone app for those interested in seeing how it looks. The benchmark tool also offers an option for players to create a character to be featured in the benchmark's real-time cinematic sequences and one for existing players to import their own Final Fantasy XIV Online character. Very cool.

Naturally, the Dawntrail expansion includes all the new zones, increased level cap, new dungeons, and other goodness expected. In other DLSS news this week, Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has launched with DLSS 3 Frame Generation and Reflex support.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess gameplay.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has a distinct Japanese-inspired visual style and is described as an "intense action-strategy game" set in a fantastical world. During the day, you help purify villages and prepare for the next attack. During the night, you battle against hordes of enemies.

Neverness to Everness announcement trailer.

Looking at the future, Neverness to Everness is a new anime-inspired open-world RPG from Hotta Studio and Perfect World Games that was announced last week. The game will feature a mix of vibrant action, lifestyle, business management, and even vehicle customization - and will launch with ray-tracing and DLSS support. There's no word on a release date, but the official site is open for players to pre-register their interest.

Wrapping up this week's DLSS news, the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta is available now with DLSS 3 and Reflex support, F1 Manager 2024's latest season has added DLSS 2 upscaling support, and Dark and Darker's highly anticipated Early Access launch has arrived with DLSS 2.