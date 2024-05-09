Apple TV Plus drama Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman premieres July 19

Apple TV Plus has confirmed that Lady in the Lake, a TV drama starring Natalie Portman, will premiere on July 19 with new episodes streaming weekly.

If you're an Apple TV Plus subscriber on the lookout for their next binge-worthy show, the streamer has confirmed that a new drama starring Natalie Portman will premiere on July 19. The Lady in the Lake will premiere with two episodes available on that date and then a new one will arrive every Friday through to the season's conclusion on August 23.

The show, which will run for seven episodes and stars Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Natalie Portman, also features Emmy Award nominee Moses Ingram. Portman also serves as executive producer on the project.

Starring alongside Portman and Ingram in the series are Y'lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

As for the story, the Apple TV Plus press release points to the disappearance of a young girl that grips the city on Thanksgiving 1966. Maddie Schwartz (Portman) is a Jewish housewife trying to rid herself of a secret past while also reinventing herself as an investigative journalist. Cleo Sherwood (Ingram) is a mother trying to survive the politics of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family, and the two ultimately find themselves on a collision course.

The press release continues to set the scene by saying that while their lives seem parallel initially, Madie becomes fixated on Cleo's death which in turn puts everyone around her in danger.

