Fallout Shelter adds $10 season pass in hopes of capitalizing on Fallout TV show season 2

Season 2 of the Fallout TV show premieres tomorrow, and Bethesda is ready to capitalize on the series with a bunch of paid digital products and updates in its slew of Fallout games.

Xbox is being pressured by Microsoft to deliver 30% margins, and ZeniMax, while a limited integration company, is still technically part of the overall Xbox brand. Bethesda has some of the most enduring games franchises, and Fallout in particular has been cracked open in the hopes of exploiting the new Fallout TV show.

Bethesda has readied a multitude of Fallout games, content, and buyable products in the hopes of capitalizing off of Fallout season 2's momentum; Fallout 76 got the Burning Springs update, there's a new Fallout 4 re-release being sold for $60, and even a $155 anniversary bundle for a 15-year-old game. Now the studio is adding a paid $10 season pass into Fallout Shelter with a New Vegas-themed update.

Like most online live games, Fallout Shelter is getting seasons so that consumers can now be charged for extra content in a season pass format. The first season is called Viva New Vegas and is centered around popular post-apocalyptic Mojave, complete with characters from season 2 of the Fallout TV show. There's also a $20 premium pass that unlocks extra cosmetics.

The new update and season pass structure is now live on both the PC and mobile versions of Fallout Shelter so that Bethesda can maximize all purchase potential. And as per usual for these kinds of games, there's limited time events to ensure a certain level of FOMO for players.

