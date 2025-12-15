Fallout Shelter adds $10 season pass in hopes of capitalizing on Fallout TV show season 2

Season 2 of the Fallout TV show premieres tomorrow, and Bethesda is ready to capitalize on the series with a bunch of paid digital products and updates in its slew of Fallout games.
Xbox is being pressured by Microsoft to deliver 30% margins, and ZeniMax, while a limited integration company, is still technically part of the overall Xbox brand. Bethesda has some of the most enduring games franchises, and Fallout in particular has been cracked open in the hopes of exploiting the new Fallout TV show.
Bethesda has readied a multitude of Fallout games, content, and buyable products in the hopes of capitalizing off of Fallout season 2's momentum; Fallout 76 got the Burning Springs update, there's a new Fallout 4 re-release being sold for $60, and even a $155 anniversary bundle for a 15-year-old game. Now the studio is adding a paid $10 season pass into Fallout Shelter with a New Vegas-themed update.
Like most online live games, Fallout Shelter is getting seasons so that consumers can now be charged for extra content in a season pass format. The first season is called Viva New Vegas and is centered around popular post-apocalyptic Mojave, complete with characters from season 2 of the Fallout TV show. There's also a $20 premium pass that unlocks extra cosmetics.
The new update and season pass structure is now live on both the PC and mobile versions of Fallout Shelter so that Bethesda can maximize all purchase potential. And as per usual for these kinds of games, there's limited time events to ensure a certain level of FOMO for players.
Rejoice, Overseers - Fallout Shelter's biggest update yet is here! Years of content previously only available on mobile is now available on Steam, including new questlines, characters, weapons, themes, and more.
Vault-Tec Presents: Fallout Seasons!
Limited-time events engineered for maximum Overseer enjoyment! The first season, Viva New Vegas, is inspired by the second season of the Fallout TV series and contains additional dwellers, weapons and armor from the show to unlock.
- Build limited-time Experimental Vaults: safe, efficient, and only mildly hazardous.
- Earn exclusive rewards to boost morale and compliance, and keep your Dwellers happy.
- Unlock characters, outfits, weapons and more from Season 2 of the Fallout TV Series!
- Spin the Wheel to win Fabulous Prizes. Remember: every spin is a with when Vault-Tec!
- Upgrade your Season Pass for premium prizes!
Fallout TV Series Season 1
Play through the Power Struggle questline, with eight sequential quests to complete, and add popular characters from the hit TV series to your vault including Lucy, Maximus, The Ghoul, and more. This content also includes new vault themes, outfits, and weapons inspired by the first season of the TV series as well as a new pet, CX404!
Fallout 25th Anniversary Content
A search for party decorations turns more sinister in the Searching in the Dark questline, with six sequential quests, new enemies, and more! New dwellers included in the Fallout 25th Anniversary content include Ed the Ghoul and the Vault 76 Overseer.