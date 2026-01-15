Fallout Shelter is a new reality TV series coming soon to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is expanding its Fallout content with a new reality competition show called Fallout Shelter from the team behind Squid Game: The Challenge.

TL;DR: Amazon is expanding its Fallout TV universe with Fallout Shelter, a 10-episode reality series featuring contestants facing immersive, escalating challenges inside Vault-Tec's bomb-proof vaults. Produced by Studio Lambert and Kilter Films, the show emphasizes strategic gameplay inspired by Fallout's S.P.E.C.I.A.L. RPG stats and post-apocalyptic themes. Filming begins June 2026.

With the success of the Fallout TV series adaptation on Prime Video, Amazon has just announced that it's expanding its Fallout TV universe with a new reality series called Fallout Shelter. With a similar name to the popular mobile Fallout game, Fallout Shelter will reportedly drop "contestants into an immersive world across a series of escalating challenges for a huge cash prize."

The 10-episode series is being produced by Studio Lambert, which is the team behind The Traitors, Squid Game: The Challenge, and Undercover Boss. Kilter Films, the production company behind Westworld and the Fallout TV series, is also involved, as is Bethesda Game Studios.

Casting for the show is now open, if you're interested head here, with the announcement also confirming that all of the action and drama will take place inside "Vault-Tec's bomb-proof vaults."

Here's the synopsis.

Fallout Shelter drops a diverse group of contestants into an immersive, high-stakes world inspired by the games' signature dark humor, retro-futurism, and post-apocalyptic survival storytelling. Across a series of escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral crossroads, contestants must prove their ingenuity, teamwork, and resilience as they compete for safety, power, and ultimately a huge cash prize.

The reality series is described as "deeply social, psychological, and narrative-driven," and will reportedly stay true to the tone of the Fallout franchise and dramatic TV series. And the challenges contestants will take part in will lean into the RPG stats Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck (S.P.E.C.I.A.L.) of the games.

Filming is expected to take place over three weeks in June 2026.