Samsung notifies supply chain in Taiwan that its HBM3E AI memory has been qualified by NVIDIA

Samsung's new HBM3E memory has reportedly passed NVIDIA certification, with new Samsung HBM3E memory supply expected to flow in the coming months.

A new report from UDN reveals that up to 30% of existing DRAM production capacity will be allocated to provide HBM3E memory, which is causing a huge effect of capacity crowding, which UDN reports "hurry up stocking (DRAM)" is expected to trigger a DRAM price increase wave.

Taiwanese memory manufacturers like Nanya, ADATA, and TEAMGROUP are "enjoying the benefits of price increases". Samsung is the world's memory leader, with a DRAM market share that's reportedly over 45%, with the South Korean giant to allocate 30% of its production capacity to make HBM3E memory for AI GPUs, with over 13% of the world's existing DRAM production capacity no longer invested into DDR4 and DDR5 and other DRAMs, which will reportedly lead to a decline in the DRAM market, with supply tighter than ever before.

What does this mean for PC gamers? Well, new platforms from both AMD and Intel are launching in the coming weeks and months, with investment firm Morgan Stanley reporting that DRAM is facing an unprecedented "super cycle" of imbalance between supply and demand... so expect supply to be tighter and prices to increase.

In previous reports, Samsung reportedly failed NVIDIA's internal qualification tests with its HBM3E memory, but now the South Korean giant is making a comeback, which will help the HBM memory shortage situation, the development of the AI industry, reports UDN.