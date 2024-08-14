Samsung's new 8-layer HBM3E memory chips pass NVIDIA tests, deal expected to be signed soon

Samsung's 8-layer HBM3E memory chips reportedly clear NVIDIA's strict qualification tests, will be used in its fleet of AI GPUs soon.

Samsung's new 8-layer HBM3E memory has passed NVIDIA's qualification tests to be used in its AI GPUs.

In a new report from Reuters, the outlet says that the qualification clears a "major hurdle" for Samsung -- which is the world's largest memory manufacturer -- and has been struggling to catch up to South Korean rival, SK hynix, which has been providing its bleeding-edge HBM3E memory to NVIDIA for its AI GPUs.

Samsung still hasn't signed a supply deal for the approved 8-layer HBM3E memory chips with NVIDIA, but "will do so soon" according to Reuters' sources, who declined to be identified as the matter remains confidential. The new 8-layer HBM3E memory ships from Samsung would be supplied to NVIDIA in Q4 2024, which is not far away now.

In a statement to Reuters, Samsung explains that the testing of its products (8-layer HBM3E memory chips here) was "proceeding as planned" and that the South Korean giant was "in the process of optimizing its products through collaboration with various customers".

