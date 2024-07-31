Samsung still needs to wait 2-4 months for its HBM3E memory to be approved for NVIDIA AI GPUs

Samsung is slowly turning its HBM business around: HBM3 approved by NVIDIA for its AI GPUs, new HBM3E approval is 2-4 months away according to reports.

Samsung has been hitting problem after problem with developing new HBM memory chips for the ever-expanding HBM market, where it still needs another 2-4 months before the South Korean giant will get approved by NVIDIA to use its new HBM3E memory on its AI GPUs.

In a new Bloomberg report, Samsung has made "important headway in its comeback, including winning the long-awaited approval" from NVIDIA for its HBM3 memory to be used on NVIDIA's leading AI GPUs.

Samsung is now anticipating approval for its next-gen HBM3 memory in the next 2-4 months, according to people familiar with the matter who "asked not to be identified discussing internal developments".

Samsung has normally led the memory market previously, with industry experts shocked at how much South Korean memory rival SK hynix is dominating the HBM business and AI memory. Samsung even replaced the head of its semiconductor division in May, scrambling to get to its feet since.

The HBM market is expected to explode over the coming years, from a $4 billion market in 2023 to a gigantic $71 billion in 2027, according to Morgan Stanley. NVIDIA is expected to sell $210 billion worth of Blackwell AI GPUs in 2025, with them all rolling out with new HBM3E memory... that Samsung isn't ready with yet, but SK hynix is.

Jim McGregor, an analyst at Tirias Research, said: "We've never seen Samsung in this position. The industry and NVIDIA more than anyone need Samsung, but they need Samsung to be firing on all cylinders".