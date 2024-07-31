Samsung still needs to wait 2-4 months for its HBM3E memory to be approved for NVIDIA AI GPUs

Samsung is slowly turning its HBM business around: HBM3 approved by NVIDIA for its AI GPUs, new HBM3E approval is 2-4 months away according to reports.

Published
1 minute & 56 seconds read time

Samsung has been hitting problem after problem with developing new HBM memory chips for the ever-expanding HBM market, where it still needs another 2-4 months before the South Korean giant will get approved by NVIDIA to use its new HBM3E memory on its AI GPUs.

Samsung still needs to wait 2-4 months for its HBM3E memory to be approved for NVIDIA AI GPUs 61
Open Gallery 2

In a new Bloomberg report, Samsung has made "important headway in its comeback, including winning the long-awaited approval" from NVIDIA for its HBM3 memory to be used on NVIDIA's leading AI GPUs.

Samsung is now anticipating approval for its next-gen HBM3 memory in the next 2-4 months, according to people familiar with the matter who "asked not to be identified discussing internal developments".

Samsung has normally led the memory market previously, with industry experts shocked at how much South Korean memory rival SK hynix is dominating the HBM business and AI memory. Samsung even replaced the head of its semiconductor division in May, scrambling to get to its feet since.

The HBM market is expected to explode over the coming years, from a $4 billion market in 2023 to a gigantic $71 billion in 2027, according to Morgan Stanley. NVIDIA is expected to sell $210 billion worth of Blackwell AI GPUs in 2025, with them all rolling out with new HBM3E memory... that Samsung isn't ready with yet, but SK hynix is.

Jim McGregor, an analyst at Tirias Research, said: "We've never seen Samsung in this position. The industry and NVIDIA more than anyone need Samsung, but they need Samsung to be firing on all cylinders".

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99 $729.99 $729.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95 $29449.95 $29449.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2024 at 2:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags