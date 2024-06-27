DRAM memory shortages coming, manufacturers are pushing all-in on HBM production for AI chips

The continued dominance of the AI market is driving the DRAM memory industry into chip shortages, as the AI and HBM markets eat up all production capacity.
In a new report from MyDrivers, the general-purpose DRAM memory chip industry might see shortages as the AI hype is forcing DRAM manufacturers like SK hynix and Samsung to all-in with HBM production and enterprise storage, leaving DRAM in a cold, dark room... for now.
The capacity utilization rates for DRAM have stooped to an all-time low in the markets because DRAM manufacturers are too busy enjoying the insatiable demand for HBM. DRAM manufacturers have already scaled down their DRAM production by a "huge margin" from the previous condition of the markets, so the sudden boost in demand will create a domino effect of issues down the road for these companies... that not too long ago were in a state of inventory correction for the last few quarters.
The general-purpose DRAM memory chip market is important for the PC industry as a whole. According to the new report, we could expect worldwide shortages of regular DRAM. We are almost sure this is going to cause a price increase in RAM, whether that's immediate, short-term, or long-term. It's almost inevitable.
If you're in the market for some new RAM for your gaming PC, then I suggest thinking about grabbing a decent kit as soon as you can, especially if prices start skyrocketing. This is just as Intel is about to launch its next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs and AMD with its Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs, all of which require new DDR5 memory.