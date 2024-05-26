Samsung denies claims its HBM3E memory failed NVIDIA's quality tests for AI GPUs

Samsung Electronics has denied claims alleging its High Bandwidth Memory (HBM, and more specifically, HBM3E memory) products failed NVIDIA's quality standards.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a recent report from Reuters, the outlet claimed from sources that Samsung had been denied by NVIDIA, failing its HBM quality tests. The issues were reportedly surrounding excessive heat generation and power consumption, but in a new statement released by Samsung on May 24, the South Korean giant said it is "smoothly conducting tests for HBM supply with various global partners".

Samsung emphasized that it is "continuously testing technology and performance in close cooperation with multiple companies" to ensure that the quality and reliability of its products is perfect.

This isn't the only drama surrounding Samsung, with the company replacing its head of Device Solutions (DS) division, the division within Samsung that looks after the semiconductor business. Samsung is wanting to better compete with South Korean HBM rival SK hynix, and has been making rather big changes in the last few months.

Read more: Samsung reportedly FAILS to pass HBM3E memory qualification tests by NVIDIA for its AI GPUs

Samsung Electronics addressed the Reuters report, continuing: "We are making efforts to improve quality and enhance reliability for all our products. We are rigorously testing the quality and performance of our HBM products to provide the best solutions to our customers".

Analysts are still skeptical over Samsung's claims that it will close the gap with SK hynix in the short term, as SK hynix has been the primary HBM3 provider to NVIDIA's runaway success with its H100 AI GPU. HBM3E memory is being used on the beefed-up H200 AI GPU, and the next-gen Blackwell B200 AI GPU, provided mostly by SK hynix.