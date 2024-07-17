DLSS 3 support comes to Dungeonborne, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Marvel Rivals Beta

Alongside adding day-one support for Dungeonborne and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn with the latest GeForce Game Ready, these two titles are also a part of the latest games getting DLSS support this week. Dungeonborne, launching into Early Access, is a solo and multiplayer crawler with impressive ray-traced visuals. So, thankfully, it's arriving with DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

Dungeonborne 4K performance with DLSS 3 on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, image credit: NVIDIA.

Currently, the game is a PC killer with only the GeForce RTX 4090 able to push higher than 60 FPS at 4K with max settings and ray-tracing enabled. This increases to around 190 FPS with DLSS Performance Mode and Frame Generation enabled. Even the GeForce RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4070 can hit 60+ FPS with DLSS 3.

Lowering the resolution to 1440p and DLSS 3 increases performance across the entire GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up by around 2.3X. This is the resolution sweet spot for PC gaming, and here, every GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU can push past 100 FPS, with the GeForce RTX 4060 just falling short with an average frame rate of 93.5.

Dungeonborne 1440p performance with DLSS 3 on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, image credit: NVIDIA.

Developed in Unreal Engine 5 with a mix of crowd and industry funding, the indie free-to-play RTS game Stormgate is an exciting new release from a veteran team that worked on Warcraft III and StarCraft II. With hundreds of units on screen and impressive 4K visuals, the game's official launch is on August 13 (early backers can Jump in on July 30), where it will arrive with DLSS 3 and Reflex support on day one.

Another title launching this week with DLSS 3 support is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, which features DLSS 3 and Reflex support. According to NVIDIA, the game also leveraged its AI-powered NVIDIA Audio2Face tool to create facial animation and lip-syncing from audio, paving the way for the small development steam to create a cinematic AAA-style experience.

Finally, the Overwatch meets Marvel action of NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals is having a Closed Beta this weekend (you can sign up for access via the Marvel Rivals Steam page), and even this pre-release version of the game will feature DLSS 3 and Reflex support. The Closed Beta will include four maps, three modes, and 21 Marvel characters to play as.