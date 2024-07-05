GeForce NOW is adding 22 new games to its cloud gaming library in July 2024

NVIDIA confirms 22 new titles will be added to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in July 2024, kicking off this week with The First Descendant on Steam.

NVIDIA has announced that 22 new titles will be added to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in July 2024. Several games will launch this month on Steam and, in some cases, on Steam and Xbox via PC Game Pass.

This week's games include the free-to-play co-op shooter The First Descendant (Steam), which also supports ray-tracing and DLSS, the stylish The Falconeer (currently Free on the Epic Games Store), Star Traders: Frontiers (Steam), and Wuthering Waves (Native and Epic Games Store).

Highlights for the rest of the month include Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a Souls-like spotlighted in Microsoft's recent Xbox summer showcase that launches on July 18. Devolver Digital's over-the-top first-person-foot game Anger Foot on July 11. And Cataclismo, a new real-time strategy castle defense game from the talented team behind indie-hit Moonlighter, on July 22. Here's the complete list of games coming.

New GeForce NOW games available now:

The Falconeer (Free on Epic Games Store, July 4)

The First Descendant (Steam)

Star Traders: Frontiers (Steam)

Wuthering Waves (Native and Epic Games Store)

Coming soon (July 2024):

Once Human (New release on Steam, July 9)

Anger Foot (New release on Steam, July 11)

The Crust (New release on Steam, July 15)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New release on Steam, July 16)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Norland (New release on Steam, July 18)

Cataclismo (New release on Steam, July 22

CONSCRIPT (New release on Steam, July 23)

F1 Manager 2024 (New release on Steam, July 23)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (New release on Steam, July 25)

Stormgate Early Access (New release on Steam, July 30)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (Steam)

Content Warning (Steam)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (Steam)

Gang Beasts (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

HAWKED (Steam)

Kingdoms and Castles (Steam)

In other GeForce NOW news, we reported that some PC Game Pass titles have started adding 'Playable on GeForce NOW' notes, hinting at further integration between NVIDIA's and Microsoft's subscription services coming soon. With GeForce NOW's superior tech and up to GeForce RTX 4080 levels of visual fidelity with support for technologies like DLSS and Frame Generation, it sounds like the perfect fit. Here's hoping we find out more soon.