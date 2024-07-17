NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 560.70 adds day one support for three new games

GeForce Game Ready 560.70 WHQL driver adds day-one support for Dungeonborne, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Stormgate - plus new G-SYNC display support.

Published
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

GeForce Game Ready 560.70 WHQL driver has been released, adding day-one support for three new games: Dungeonborne, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Stormgate. In addition to this, it also adds support for 14 new G-SYNC Compatible gaming displays from Acer, ASUS, LG, and more.

Kicking off with game support, Stormgate is a highly anticipated free-to-play real-time strategy game from Frost Giant Studios, a team of veteran developers who worked on iconic RTS titles like Warcraft III and StarCraft II. Built with Unreal Engine 5, multiplayer, and a cinematic campaign, the game will go live on August 13, with those who pre-purchase being able to jump in on July 30.

Next is Dungeonborne, a new first-person PvPvE dungeon crawler with impressive ray-traced visuals launching into Early Access on July 19. GeForce RTX owners will benefit from optimized day-one driver support with the addition of DLSS 2 Super Resolution upscaling and DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

The third game is getting day-one support from the latest GeForce Game Ready 560.70 WHQL driver, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, an impressive-looking Souls-lite from the talented studio behind the indie gem Ashen. The game is also launching with DLSS 3 Frame Generation support, and for those with PC Game Pass, you'll be able to play this as part of your subscription.

There aren't any game-specific fixes in the latest Game Ready driver, however, the following app and video-related fixes are included with this release:

  • NVENC: Resolved an issue where quality and bitrate settings were ignored during 10-bit encoding (Bug ID: 4697900).
  • OBS: Fixed corruption issues when scaling 10-bit HVEC or AV1 content below 50% in the viewport for certain configurations (Bug ID: 4496901).
  • Unity: Addressed rendering artifacts that occurred with overlapped geometry on an anti-aliased framebuffer (Bug ID: 4616564).
  • Adobe Premiere: Corrected visual corruption in the Source and Program Monitor Previews when using driver version 555.85 (Bug ID: 4679207).

Finally, the new driver supports the following new G-SYNC Compatible displays:

  • AOC (AG276QZD2) 27-inch OLED 2560x1440 (QHD) VRR: 48-240Hz
  • ASUS (XG27ACG) 27-inch IPS 2560x1440 (QHD) VRR: 48-180Hz
  • ASUS (PG27AQDP) 27-inch OLED 2560x1440 (QHD) VRR: 48-480Hz
  • LG (27GS93QE) 27-inch OLED 2560x1440 (QHD) VRR: 48-240Hz
  • LG (39GS96QB) 39-inch OLED 3440x1440 (WQHD) VRR: 48-240Hz
  • LG (27GS75QN) 27-inch IPS 2560x1440 (QHD) VRR: 48-180Hz
  • LG (32GS75QN) 32-inch IPS 2560x1440 (QHD) VRR: 48-180Hz
  • LG (27GP95RP) 27-inch Nano IPS 3840x2160 (4K) VRR: 48-144Hz
  • LG (27GP95U) 27-inch Nano IPS 3840x2160 (4K) VRR: 48-144Hz
  • LG (27GS65F) 27-inch IPS 1920x1080 (FHD) VRR: 48-180Hz
  • LG (24GS65F) 24-inch IPS 1920x1080 (FHD) VRR: 48-180Hz
  • Philips (27M2N3200L) 27-inch IPS 1920x1080 (FHD) VRR: 48-180Hz
  • Philips (27M2N8500) 27-inch OLED 2560x1440 (QHD) VRR: 48-360Hz

You can install the latest GeForce Game Ready 560.70 WHQL driver directly from NVIDIA or via the NVIDIA or GeForce Experience App.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

