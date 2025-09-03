DLSS 4 comes to Hell is Us, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation support arrive in three big releases this week - Hell is Us, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

TL;DR: Hell is Us launches with intense melee combat and no navigation aids, receiving strong critical praise and featuring NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Alongside Cronos: The New Dawn and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, these titles showcase advanced ray tracing and exceptional 4K performance on high-end GPUs.

Hell is Us is a brutal third-person action-adventure that features "intense melee combat" in a hostile world where you don't have a map, compass, or quest markers to guide you. It's out this week, and there's already a lot of buzz surrounding its release, thanks to favorable reviews from critics and the game's impressive visuals. On PC, it's launching with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support for GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers.

As seen in the Hell is Us DLSS 4 trailer above, the DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation push 4K performance into the 300+ FPS region, which exceeds the capabilities of modern 4K displays. This is the first game highlighted in NVIDIA's weekly DLSS round-up, with the second game also sporting some post-apocalyptic vibes, Bloober Team's Cronos: The New Dawn.

With a sci-fi survival horror look and feel that's both original and reminiscent of the iconic Dead Space, Cronos: The New Dawn is also out this week with ray-traced lighting effects and support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. Check out the DLSS 4 and ray-tracing trailer below.

It's impressive stuff and another example of the survival horror genre being the perfect fit for dynamic, realistic, ray-traced lighting. Rounding out the DLSS updates this week is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and its new Sim Update 3, which adds DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 remains one of the most visually impressive games on PC. As it's very CPU-heavy, the slow pace of flying around on a one-to-one digital recreation of Earth makes it the perfect candidate for Multi Frame Generation.

As seen in the trailer above and NVIDIA's 4K and 1440p benchmarks, achieving over 200 FPS on a wide range of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs is now possible in the game with maximum settings and ray tracing. In 4K, the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 achieves an impressive 372 FPS, while the mid-range and popular GeForce RTX 5070 reaches 232 FPS in 1440p with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation enabled. NVIDIA also notes that at 1080p, the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti can hit over 200 FPS with ray tracing, max settings, and DLSS 4 enabled.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

3

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 DLSS benchmarks, image credit: NVIDIA