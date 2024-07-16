Top 5 features in Apple's newly released iOS 18 update

Apple has released the public beta for iOS 18, Apple's highly anticipated next iOS update that will usher in a slew of new changes for users.

Apple has rolled out the latest version of iOS to the public and it comes with a bunch of new changes that are worth knowing about.

The public beta for iOS 18 has been unveiled, and it covers Apple's range of products with different operating system versions. For example, watchOS18, macOS Sequia, tvOS 18, and of course iPhone's iOS 18, are all available to download now. Users can do this by heading to Settings > Update and then opting into the public beta for the upgraded operating system.

iOS 18 is the operating system version slated to implemented Apple's version of artificial intelligence called Apple Intelligence, but unfortunately many of those main features have been left out of this public beta. Additionally, this article will be covering the top non-AI features currently available in the iOS 18 beta, which should help you decide if you want to upgrade to it or not.

Top 5 iOS 18 Features

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Control Center Overhaul - I don't know how much this update was requested by users, but Apple decided to overhaul the Control Center, making the user interface (UI) paginated. Users will now get three pages; one for direct access to your favorite toggleable controls, another for any media playing, and the third for connectivity options. Users are also able to customize what controls on the main control page, along with the size of the controls.

4

Passwords App - Appearing on the home screen of any user upgrading to iOS 18 is the new Passwords App. This new app complies all of your passwords that were already attached to your device in one app.

4

Home Screen Customization - Apple has finally added home screen customization to iOS, with users now being able to put apps wherever in the grid they like without them automatically jumping up to the line just below other app icons. Additionally, app icons and widget appearances can be changed to Dark mode, or be tinted with the new "Tinted" feature. This feature allows a user to select a color present on the home screen and make their entire app selection the same color. However, not all apps look great when tinted.

Small Changes - Often, a lot of small quality-of-life changes make a big impact with a software update, and iOS 18 is no different. Apple has upgraded many aspects of the OS, such as shortcuts to Shazam, RCS support being enabled, intuitive Photos search, and more. Notably, I am seeing a lot of reports saying RCS support is still buggy in a few different regions, as some users are still unable to see read receipts, send high-quality videos, and more.

Upgraded Calculator App - iOS 18 has introduced a long-awaited calculator app, and in Apple fashion, they have made it special. The upgraded calculator app has added a scientific calculator and Math Notes. Users are now able to draw any math equation, and Math Notes will be able to provide them with the answer in various forms. If the arithmetic calls for a graph, Math Notes will be able to provide one. This feature is easily the most impressive out of all the non-AI features in iOS 18 and is definitely worth having a play with.