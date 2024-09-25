Apple quietly made charging better in iOS 18

Apple has rolled out iOS 18 and quietly made some improvements to the Battery section of the Settings app for all compatible devices.

Apple has finally released its iOS 18 update to the public where it has included a slew of new, big features for users, along with some other smaller features the company didn't highlight, or just glazed over during its presentation.

One of those features is the new charging capabilities, and before you get ahead of yourself, Apple hasn't suddenly increased the speed of which your phone can charge. However, Apple has made charging your phone at maximum speed much easier, as a new feature within iOS 18 will inform the user if the charging cable they are using is providing the maximum charge.

After updating to iOS 18, a user can open their Settings application and navigate to Battery; an alert will pop up informing the user they are using a slower charging cable. Additionally, a slower charging cable will be displayed in the battery graph as an orange line. Unfortunately, the feature isn't as informative as I would like because it's not immediately clear how slow a charging cable has to be to qualify for an alter or orange line in the graph.

Keeping to battery, Apple has quietly enabled users to increase their charging power limit from 80% to 95%. Why is this a significant change? Unfortunately, the more that a battery is completely charged to full capacity or overcharged, the more likely it is to cause battery degradation. This is why Apple and other smartphone brands choose to set charging limits to approximately 80%. However, now users can choose to increase it to 95%, meaning users can get full charging speeds for 95% of their battery capacity.