Apple just made passing your iPhone to someone much less stressful

Handing your phone to someone can worry some people, especially if they have sensitive or private content on the device, but it's much easier.

Apple has just unveiled iOS 18, the largest update to its operating system powering millions of devices around the world and one feature just made them all much more private.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

At Apple's WWDC event, the Cupertino company unveiled its highly anticipated iOS 18 update, which is expected to be released alongside the new iPhone 16 later this year. The announcement revealed Apple is rolling out major changes to its operating system that will include the integration of what it calls Apple Intelligence, or its own version of AI, massive improvements to Siri through the AI implementation, user interface overhauls, customization, and new privacy features.

The update is truly massive, and prior to its unveiling was considered by Apple developers as possibly the largest operating system update its ever made. Privacy is a big part of iOS 18 as there is a large number of people concerned about the company's AI scanning all of users private data in return for new features, which is why Apple made it such a point that user privacy is at the forefront of its consideration with the new update.

4

One of the new privacy features solves a really big problem for some users - the uneasy and almost panicky feeling one gets when they briefly hand over their phone to someone, as they are running the risk the people will see something they shouldn't by quickly navigating to a confidential region on the phone - e.g. the Photos app. Apple will now let users lock apps, emails, messages, and more while also providing users with a "Hidden Folder" that will require a Face ID authentication to be opened.