HP's new OmniBook Ultra: world's highest-performing AI PC with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Strix Point APU

HP has just unveiled its new OmniBook Ultra, which it's calling the "world's highest-performing AI PC" which is powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs offering up to 55 TOPS of AI performance.

The company unveiled its new OmniBook Ultra laptop during its "Imagine AI" event held in New York City last week, integrating AI across most of its consumer products that the company says will enable creativity for everyone, the usual marketing speak, really.

We don't know which Strix Point APU is inside of HP's new OmniBook Ultra, but the company did say that it will be powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series APU with integrated Radeon 800M graphics, and the powerful XDNA2-based NPU for "unparalleled performance" and up to 21 hours of battery life. The OmniBook Ultra was co-engineered with AMD to enable up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance.

HP's new OmniBook Ultra is certified under Microsoft's new Copilot+ PC program, with up to 21 hours of battery life, an HP AI Companion for personalized experiences, and a native resolution of 2240 x 1440 with an IPS LCD panel and up to 300 nits of brightness. There's even Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which makes this the first AMD-pwoered laptop with Thunderbolt 4 (an Intel technology).

Here's what to expect from HP's new OmniBook Ultra:

Inspires without compromise : Unleash endless creativity with the device's AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor with integrated AMD Radeon 800M graphics. Its powerful NPU offers unparalleled performance and up to 21 hours of battery life.

Supercharges productivity : The OmniBook Ultra is co-engineered with AMD to enable up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance. HP AI Companion optimizes the device for greater productivity and brings AI tools and solutions onto the device. It will soon offer expanded functionality for managing PC settings and troubleshooting HP products.

Enables immersive and seamless collaboration : Experience life uninterrupted with collaboration tools like an AI-enabled, high-resolution 9 MP camera using the Poly Camera Pro app and Windows Studio Effects.

Protects from threats : Industry-leading protection and capabilities of Wolf Security found on HP's commercial devices are now available on the HP OmniBook Ultra. The unique security chip allows the PC's core to self-heal from AI-assisted cyberattacks while keeping data private and users productive.

Future-proofed technology that's sustainable: The OmniBook Ultra will have a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences when available from Microsoft. And the device is designed using up to 90% recycled metals and 5% ocean-bound plastics to help reduce environmental impact.

HP's new OmniBook Ultra will be available for $1449.99, and should begin shipping in the beginning of August.