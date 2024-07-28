MSI unveils fleet of new high-end AMD Ryzen AI 300 'Strix Point' APU-powered laptops

MSI unveils new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' APU laptops: TITAN 18 Pro, Alpha 17, Stealth 16 AI+, Creator 16 AI+ and Summit 16 AI+ 2024 laptops.

MSI has just unveiled a slew of new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU-powered laptops in high-end gaming, content creation, and workstation laptops. Check them out:

The company unveiled its entire family of AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU-powered laptops due ing the ChinaJoy 2024 event recently, with new Strix Point-powered laptop for gamers, creators, workstation users, and everyone in between.

MSI's new TITAN 18 PRO Ryzen Edition 2024 laptop features AMD's new flagship Ryzen AI 9 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APUs with 12 cores, 24 threads and 10 cores, 20 threads, respectively. Inside, the new Strix Point APUs featured beefed-up RDNA 3.5-based GPU cores (up to 16 CUs) at up to 2900MHz.

The new flagship MSI TITAN 18 PRO Ryzen Edition 2024 laptop features the highest-end configuration possible, with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, up to NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and a ton of RAM, storage, and I/O capabilities... oh, and an 18-inch OLED display.

Next up, we've got the new Stealth 16 AI+ Ryzen Edition 2024 laptop features a 16-inch 2.5K+ OLED panel at an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. MSI's new Stealth 16 AI+ Ryzen Edition weighs in at just 2.1kg and is 19.9mm thick, with MSI making the chassis using a Magnesium-Alloy metal design.

There's up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory inside, with the MSI Cooler Boost 5 thermal solution, and up to an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

We should have all the specs and details of MSI's new fleet of AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs in the coming days, with releases over the next few weeks worldwide.

MSI's new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU laptops:

  • Titan 18 Pro Ryzen Edition 2024
  • Alpha 17 Ryzen Edition 2024
  • Stealth 16 AI+ Ryzen Edition 2024
  • Creator 16 AI+ Ryzen Edition 2024
  • Summit 16 AI+ Ryzen Edition 2024
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

