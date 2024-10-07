HP unveils the world's first gaming PC with Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K CPU

HP is the first with a new gaming PC powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake-S' desktop CPU, with the upcoming HP Omen 35L Gaming PC.

HP's upcoming Omen 35L is the first desktop gaming PC with Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs, with up to the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company has confirmed that its upcoming Omen 35L will feature up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with 24 cores and 24 threads (no Hyper-Threading). The Core Ultra 9 285K will run with a boost clock of up to 5.7GHz and feature 36MB of cache.

HP's new Omen 35L can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, up to NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, up to Kingston FURY 64GB DDR5-4000 (DDR5-4000 feels like an error, we'll see if HP updates it) "plus AI features" that will make HP's new OMEN components make it powerful, as well as easy to upgrade and customize.

HP will include its in-house custom Omen fans, with an 850W or 1000W Omen PSU, and a custom Omen Thermal 240mm AIO cooler. Intel and HP will be officially unveiling their new Core Ultra 200 series CPUs and new Omen gaming PCs on October 10, with a release of October 24.

4

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K: We should see 24 cores and 24 threads on the Core Ultra 9 285K split between 8P+16E (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 3.7GHz and @ 3.2GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.7GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 9 285K is expected to hit up to 5.4GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 36MB of L3 cache, and a 125W (PL1) power rating.