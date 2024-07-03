Lenovo's next-gen IdeaPad laptop rocks AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 'Strix Point' APU, gets benched

Lenovo's next-generation IdeaPad laptop has been benchmarked on Geekbench, rocking AMD's upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU, which shows it's up to 9% faster than the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 8945HS processor.

Lenovo IdeaPad with Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU (source: Geekbench)

The new Lenovo IdeaPad laptop features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, listed as the "LENOVO 83HN" and based on the motherboard model, it looks like it's the IdeaPad SKU (LNVNB161216). As for the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU, it features 10 cores and 20 threads of Zen 5-powered CPU goodness, clocking up to 5.0GHz with 34MB of cache.

The Strix Point APU features an integrated Radeon 880M GPU with 12 compute units (768 cores), while the 10 cores and 20 threads of Zen 5 processing power are split into 4 x Zen 5 and 6 x Zen5c cores, with the upgraded XDNA2-based NPU capable of pushing 50 TOPS of AI workload performance. TDP wise, we have the Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs with a TDP between 15W through to 54W.

Now, onto the performance of the Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU, we have 2544 points of single-core performance and 12,745 points in multi-core tests in Geekbench. The performance itself was used on the Balanced mode profile, with the Strix Point APU not going above 4.5GHz, which means this is an early sample, or there's some last-minute tuning we can expect (from both AMD and Lenovo).

This means we can expect a 7% increase in single-core performance, and a 9% leap in multi-core performance of the new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU over the Ryzen 9 8945HS processor. The TDP is going to be the big point here, so if we have 5.0GHz+ clock speeds in the end, performance will only get better when Lenovo's new IdeaPad hits the market.