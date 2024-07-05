Is this the first step to Bloodborne running on PC? PS4 emulator has the game working (sort of)

Could the unthinkable finally happen, and PC gamers get Bloodborne? An emulated version is already working, albeit only as far as character selection.

Will PC gamers ever stop talking about porting Bloodborne over? No, they won't, is the short and simple answer to that question - not until it actually happens - but the wait for Bloodborne to be playable on PC might just be over sooner than you think.

Not thanks to a port - though we've recently had some hope stoked that this could still happen - but via an emulator, namely shadPS4.

As Wccftech noticed, a video has been uploaded to YouTube by George Moralis, a coder and one of the devs of the emulator, showing shadPS4 running Bloodborne - or at least booting it up.

The early version of the emulator (v0.1.1) can boot Bloodborne to the character screen ("the contract"), though not actually launch the game yet - so it's not time to get too excited.

As Moralis notes in the video description, this is just the beginning, and the project is "highly work in progress" so "don't expect to play just yet."

However, this a certainly a positive sign that we could be playing Bloodborne on PC sooner than expected - perhaps much sooner.

As for an actual port of the PlayStation hit, well, as we mentioned some hope was stoked in recent times with Hidetaka Miyazaki's admission that he and FromSoftware want this to happen - though it all, of course, depends on Sony (which owns the IP).

We noted back then that perhaps a more realistic expectation is that there'll be a Bloodborne remake for maybe the PS6, and that could subsequently be ported to PC (eventually). Obviously that would be a long way into the future, so an emulated Bloodborne experience remains our best hope for now - providing the game can be made to run well enough, naturally.

