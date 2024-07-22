Want Windows 11 on your iPhone? Of course you don't, but it's been done on an iPhone 15 Pro

Tiny11 has been shown running on an Apple iPhone 15 Pro, but it takes an age to boot, and don't expect to get anything done on the OS.

Windows 11 has been shown running on an Apple iPhone 15 Pro, and it's a pretty cool - if pointless - feat, one that was achieved with Tiny11.

Those familiar with the world of Windows will doubtless recognize Tiny11, the stripped-down version of Microsoft's desktop OS. So, how does this get installed on an iPhone?

Well, via the magic of emulation, as it's all thanks to the release of a new PC emulator, which has only just been approved for the Apple App Store last week.

Using said UTM SE emulator, the developer of Tiny11 managed to get its core version - the most compact and super-trim version of the lightweight spin on Windows 11 - running on the iPhone 15 Pro.

We say running, but the experience was pretty poor by all accounts, as you might expect when jamming a desktop OS (even a trimmed-down operating system) onto a smartphone.

According to NTDEV, the iPhone 15 Pro took around 20 minutes to even boot, and we're sure that using it was a treacle-like experience.

In short, this has no real practical side to it, but the very fact that the dev was able to get Windows 11 to actually boot on an Apple smartphone is pretty cool in itself.

NTDEV promises that we might get a video of Windows 11 actually running on the iPhone, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for that. For now, though, we've just got some screenshots as shared in the above tweet - and as you can see in Task Manager in one of the grabs, it shows a 1GHz (virtual) processor and 2GB of RAM.

