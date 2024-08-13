First grabs of Bloodborne running on PC appear - so is a finished emulated version close now?

Development of Bloodborne with shadPS4 has progressed so the devs can now get into the game - dare we hope it'll be finished before the end of 2024?

In recent times, there's been a steady drip of exciting news around Bloodborne coming to the PC - unofficially, mind, using a PS4 emulator - and we've just caught wind of some screenshots of the game running under Windows.

This is using the shadPS4 emulator, and as you'll doubtless recall if you've been following along with this saga, Bloodborne has been fired up to get to the character screen already - but now the devs of the unofficial port are past that and into the game.

Well, sort of. As YouTuber BrutalSam points out, the graphics are pretty broken, but the alpha of the emulated version of Bloodborne now actually gets past the menus and into the game. Wccftech spotted the video above which shows off a couple of screenshots of this feat.

Of course, this is still very early work with the emulator, but progressing in the timeframe of just over a month to actually have Bloodborne running on PC (technically) is pretty impressive.

As some hopeful folks in the YouTube comments observe, maybe we'll get Bloodborne running under shadPS4 by the end of the year, or at least a rough working version of the game.

Meanwhile, Dark Souls Remastered can also be run in the ShadPS4 emulator, albeit the game isn't yet playable (it crashes when you try to move). Again, that's a hopeful sign for the future.

Of course, what we really want is a proper port of Bloodborne, but a fudged emulated version would certainly be better than nothing.

The odds of an official port seem vanishingly slim for now, sadly, as we've discussed before - but maybe a future Bloodborne remake by Sony, perhaps for the PS6, could be ported to the PC down the line (or that's seemingly our best hope for now, emulators aside).