Job advert sparks Bloodborne remake hopes - then Bluepoint Games swiftly takes down the ad

While Bloodborne on the PC continues to progress - by which I mean the emulator version, of course - rumors about a remake of the game are still rumbling on, the latest of which is a wispy clue from Bluepoint Games.

Is Bloodborne ever going to get a remake? Don't rule it out (Image Credit: Sony)

As Eurogamer reports, this comes in the form of a job advert for a position of senior combat designer at Bluepoint - or it did, but that ad has now been taken down, perhaps unsurprisingly given the stir this has created on the gaming grapevine.

Of course, all the details have been preserved, and the position mentioned that someone was needed for Bluepoint's "next great title" and that they'd be working on the combat, and should have a "solid understanding of combat systems and mechanics for third-person melee action experiences".

In the past, online chatter from gamers has certainly mulled the idea of Bluepoint taking on a potential Bloodborne reboot, mainly because it handled the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls.

So, it hasn't taken much to fuel the fire that maybe a Bloodborne remake could be planned, particularly as Bluepoint doesn't have a current project on the boil that we know about.

As Eurogamer points out, though, just because the job advert mentioned a third-person melee outing hardly means that Bloodborne is the only conclusion that can be jumped to here.

Still, it's a tantalizing hint for many who would love to see Bloodborne given a fresh coat of paint - maybe a reboot for the PS6? And a subsequent port to the PC, perhaps, or that's certainly the hope for many gamers.

In all likelihood, this will come to nothing, but it's interesting just how quickly that job advert was removed.