Hidetaka Miyazaki isn't opposed to Bloodborne PC port, stoking fresh hope it might just happen

Could one of the most-wanted PC ports ever still happen? Positive noises from Hidetaka Miyazaki certainly won't hinder the idea, that's for sure.

It's a bit of a standing joke at this point, questions and rumors about Bloodborne being ported to the PC - but we've just had a juicy little hint that has fired up a sliver of hope that one day, this could still happen. Maybe.

More 'Bloodborne coming to PC maybe' torment for gamers out there? Yes, we're afraid so

But we wouldn't get carried away with that notion, because, of course, speculation about Bloodborne being brought over for PC gamers to enjoy goes back a long old way.

At any rate, PC Gamer has the latest nugget of a rumor on the subject, prised from the president of FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazaki, at the close of an interview on the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring.

PC Gamer angled the question cleverly, acknowledging that FromSoftware doesn't own the IP for Bloodborne - as clarified in another recent interview - then asking, putting that gargantuan technicality aside, would Miyazaki personally like to see Bloodborne on PC.

Miyazaki replied: "I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port. [Meaning FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao and interpreter Bobby Simpson, also present at the interview]. "If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well. But it's nothing I'm opposed to."

Miyazaki elaborated that: "Obviously, as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure honest opinion is I'd love more players to be able to enjoy it," and that it'd be nice for PC gamers to "relive this relic of the past," again adding more emphatically that it's "definitely not something I'd be opposed to."

So, those are relatively strong words, albeit heavily caveated with the aforementioned giant stumbling block - the IP rights belong to Sony, and that's very much that.

Will Sony eventually take action and produce what might be the most-wanted PC port ever? Well, you never know, and sentiment like this from Miyazaki and FromSoftware in general isn't going to hurt those chances.

What might be more realistic, though, is a Bloodborne remake for a future PlayStation console - which is then subsequently ported to PC (but not for a good while, naturally). Whatever the case, we have some hope that PC gamers will eventually get what they want here - never say never.

