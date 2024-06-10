TSMC one of the 'big winners' of AI PC: will make AI processors for AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm

The PC has been reborn -- at least according to Qualcomm -- with the wave of Copilot+ PCs with NPUs for AI workloads, and the biggest winner of them all? TSMC.

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake processor

TSMC will manufacture Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Lunar Lake" CPUs, AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series APUs, the new Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" processors, and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series processors.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite is powered by TSMC's new N4 process node, some of the Tiles on Intel's new Lunar Lake chips are made on TSMC N3B, while AMD's new Zen 5-based processors will be made on TSMC's 4nm process node.

Intel will use its in-house Foveros advanced packaging technology for Lunar Lake, but the CPU, GPU, NPU, and high-speed I/O Tiles will all be fabbed at TSMC. Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake will have its CPU, GPU, and NPU all made on TSMC's N3B process, with "huge performance improvements" in multiple areas, including AI workload performance, and lowered power consumption (perfect for Lunar Lake, which will be powering thin and light PC designs).