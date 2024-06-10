TSMC one of the 'big winners' of AI PC: will make AI processors for AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm

TSMC will make Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs, AMD's next-gen Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite AI processors.

The PC has been reborn -- at least according to Qualcomm -- with the wave of Copilot+ PCs with NPUs for AI workloads, and the biggest winner of them all? TSMC.

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake processor
Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake processor

TSMC will manufacture Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Lunar Lake" CPUs, AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series APUs, the new Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" processors, and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series processors.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite is powered by TSMC's new N4 process node, some of the Tiles on Intel's new Lunar Lake chips are made on TSMC N3B, while AMD's new Zen 5-based processors will be made on TSMC's 4nm process node.

Intel will use its in-house Foveros advanced packaging technology for Lunar Lake, but the CPU, GPU, NPU, and high-speed I/O Tiles will all be fabbed at TSMC. Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake will have its CPU, GPU, and NPU all made on TSMC's N3B process, with "huge performance improvements" in multiple areas, including AI workload performance, and lowered power consumption (perfect for Lunar Lake, which will be powering thin and light PC designs).

NEWS SOURCE:ctee.com.tw

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

