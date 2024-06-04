Intel unveils Lunar Lake architecture: Xe-LPG GPU, new NPU 4 for even more AI performance

Intel has finally detailed its next-generation Lunar Lake architecture, with "breakthrough" x86 power efficiency, a "massive leap" in graphics performance for "great" mobile gaming, and unmatched future-ready AI compute.

The next-generation Lunar Lake architecture features 32GB of on-package memory, support for LPDDR5X DRAM, all-new Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) that deliver a "significant performance and energy efficiency improvements".

The fourth-generation Intel NPU has up to 48 TOPS of AI performance, with Intel reiterating that the powerful NPU inside of Lunar Lake delivers 4x the AI compte performance over the previous generation (Meteor Lake). There's an all-new GPU design with Battlemage, combining two new innovations: Xe2 GPU cores for graphics, and Xe Matrix Extension (XMX) arrays for AI.

The next-gen Xe2-GPU "Battlemage" features improved gaming and graphics performance, with Intel promising 1.5x the performance over the previous generation, while the new XMX arrays enable a second AI accelerator with up to 67 TOPS of AI performance for "extraorinary throughput in AI content creation".

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said: "AI is driving one of the most consequential eras of innovation the industry has ever seen. The magic of silicon is once again enabling exponential advancements in computing that will push the boundaries of human potential and power the global economy for years to come".

He continued: "Intel is one of the only companies in the world innovating across the full spectrum of the AI market opportunity - from semiconductor manufacturing to PC, network, edge and data center systems. Our latest Xeon, Gaudi and Core Ultra platforms, combined with the power of our hardware and software ecosystem, are delivering the flexible, secure, sustainable and cost-effective solutions our customers need to maximize the immense opportunities ahead".

Lunar Lake's all-new architecture will enable: