Qualcomm has announced that in collaboration with Microsoft, the new Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows, a compact form-factor PC powered by the flagship Snapdragon X Elite, specifically designed for developers creating or optimizing apps and experiences for the next-generation of AI PCs under the new Copilot+ PC ecosystem.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Dev Kit (source: Qualcomm)
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Dev Kit (source: Qualcomm)

Inside, the new Snapdragon Dev Kit features Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon X Elite processor, running at a TDP of up to 80W. There's also 32GB of LPDDR5X memory (not upgradeable), and 512GB of SSD storage. There are 3 x USB4 ports with Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 ports with Type-A, a single Ethernet jack, 3.5mm headphone and HDMI.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Dev Kit is priced at $899.99, but remember that these aren't for everyone... they're for developers who reach out to Qualcomm to get their hands on a Snapdragon Dev Kit.

Qualcomm 'Snapdragon Dev Kit' with Snapdragon X Elite has peak 80W TDP, portable enclosure 72
If you're a developer, then you're going to be using multiple monitors, right? Qualcomm includes support for up to 3 x 4K monitors with its new Snapdragon Dev Kit system. There's also Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, while the Snapdragon Dev Kit itself uses a monster 180W power brick.

Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc explains: "The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is purpose-built to accelerate the next generation of on-device AI applications for PCs. This system gives developers access to our powerful Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU and 45 TOPS NPU, so they can build the AI apps of the future".

